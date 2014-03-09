SYDNEY, March 10 Australian shares look set to edge lower at open on Monday, following Wall Street's modest gain, as softness in metal and commodity prices hold back the market. * Local share price index futures were down 0.3 percent at 5,456.0, a 6.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark added 0.3 percent on Friday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.4 percent to 5,103.7 in early trade. * U.S. stocks finished mostly higher on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record after more jobs than expected were created in February and January's figure was revised higher. * Copper fell to its lowest level in over seven months on Friday as China's first domestic bond default added to growing concerns this week about slower economic growth in the world's top copper consumer. * Wesfarmers Ltd, one of Australia's largest retailers, plans to sell its insurance broking business via an initial public offering worth around A$1.12 billion ($1.02 billion), media reported on Saturday. * Insurance Australia Group Ltd said on Monday morning it was seeking to raise a minimum of A$200 million of subordinated debt. ----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2201 GMT ------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,878.04 0.05 1.010 USD/JPY 103.12 -0.13 -0.130 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.7897 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1,337.68 -0.10 -1.360 US CRUDE 102.64 0.06 0.060 DOW JONES 16,452.72 0.19 30.83 ASIA ADRS 144.85 -0.99 -1.44 ---------------------------------------------------------------- * S&P 500 ends at another record after strong jobs data * U.S. oil rises $1 on jobs data, West-Russia tensions * Gold down 1 pct after U.S. jobs data; posts weekly gain * Copper falls to 7-month low on China growth concerns For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double-click on (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang, editing by G Crosse)