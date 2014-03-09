SYDNEY, March 10 Australian shares look set to
edge lower at open on Monday, following Wall Street's modest
gain, as softness in metal and commodity prices hold back the
market.
* Local share price index futures were down 0.3
percent at 5,456.0, a 6.3-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark added 0.3 percent
on Friday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.4
percent to 5,103.7 in early trade.
* U.S. stocks finished mostly higher on Friday, with the S&P
500 closing at a record after more jobs than expected were
created in February and January's figure was revised higher.
* Copper fell to its lowest level in over seven months on
Friday as China's first domestic bond default added to growing
concerns this week about slower economic growth in the world's
top copper consumer.
* Wesfarmers Ltd, one of Australia's largest
retailers, plans to sell its insurance broking business via an
initial public offering worth around A$1.12 billion ($1.02
billion), media reported on Saturday.
* Insurance Australia Group Ltd said on Monday
morning it was seeking to raise a minimum of A$200 million of
subordinated debt.
----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2201 GMT -------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,878.04 0.05 1.010
USD/JPY 103.12 -0.13 -0.130
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.7897 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1,337.68 -0.10 -1.360
US CRUDE 102.64 0.06 0.060
DOW JONES 16,452.72 0.19 30.83
ASIA ADRS 144.85 -0.99 -1.44
----------------------------------------------------------------
* S&P 500 ends at another record after strong jobs data
* U.S. oil rises $1 on jobs data, West-Russia tensions
* Gold down 1 pct after U.S. jobs data; posts weekly gain
* Copper falls to 7-month low on China growth concerns
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian
newspapers, double-click on
(Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang, editing by G Crosse)