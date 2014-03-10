SYDNEY, March 11 Australian shares look set to
open under pressure on Tuesday, following a dip on Wall Street
as soft trade data from China and weaker metals prices are
likely to keep investors cautious.
* Local share price index futures were flat at
5,421.0, a 9.5-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
close. The benchmark fell 0.9 percent on Monday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.3
percent to 5,102.6 in early trade.
* U.S. stocks dipped on Monday, weighed down by trade data
out of China and Boeing's latest production setback.
* London copper hit an eight-month low on Monday and
Shanghai contracts dropped by their 5 percent daily limit,
fanned by fears over the unwinding of copper finance deals in
China after its first domestic bond default last week.
* Australia's Austal has won a contract worth $684
million with the U.S. Navy to build two of its aluminum trimaran
design.
* Investors will also watch for business conditions and
business confidence readings for February, due to be released at
0030 GMT.
----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2208 GMT -------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,877.17 -0.05 -0.870
USD/JPY 103.26 0.01 0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.777 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1,339.66 0.08 1.120
US CRUDE 100.89 -0.23 -0.230
DOW JONES 16,418.68 -0.21 -34.04
ASIA ADRS 143.25 -1.11 -1.60
----------------------------------------------------------------
* S&P 500 dips after record; China data, Boeing weigh
* U.S. oil falls to 3-week low, China slowdown weighs
* Gold flat; Ukraine, weak China exports seen supporting
* Copper at 8-mth low on fears China deals could unwind
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian
newspapers, double-click on
(Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang, editing by G Crosse)