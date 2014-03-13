(Updates to close)
SYDNEY, March 13 Australian shares added 0.5
percent on Thursday, underpinned by a recovery in mining stocks
after metals prices rose, while a robust jobs report provided
additional momentum.
Australian jobs surged by the most in 13 months in February
while firms added full-time workers at the fastest pace in three
years, a major surprise that suggests the economy is finally
generating jobs after a painful fallow period.
The S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 28.4 points to
5,412.6. The benchmark fell 0.6 percent on Wednesday.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.3
percent to 5,112.0.
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Chris Gallagher)