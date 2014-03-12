Australian shares are set to open flat on Thursday as investors digest the impact of potential sanctions on Russia over its actions in Ukraine, while global stock and metals markets steadied as concerns over weakness in China's economy eased. Focus will be on Australia employment data released at 0030 GMT for clues to the strength of the economy and any signs that the Reserve Bank of Australia might have to deviate from its stated outlook of a long period of rates remaining steady at record lows. * Local share price index futures rose 2 points to 5,375, a 9.2 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 29.6 points to 5,384.2 on Wednesday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 8.47 points to 5,088.06 in early trade. * U.S. stocks finished little changed, with the Nasdaq up for the first session in five. * Market jitters saw gold hit a near six month high and copper cap earlier gains, on China's economic concerns and the tug of war between Russia and the West over Ukraine. Iron ore futures steadied after their steepest fall since 2009 earlier this week. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2147 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1868.2 0.03% 0.570 USD/JPY 102.75 0.01% 0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.7282 -- -0.038 SPOT GOLD 1366.58 1.28% 17.240 US CRUDE 98.13 0.14% 0.140 DOW JONES 16340.08 -0.07% -11.17 ASIA ADRS 141.51 -0.29% -0.42 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St little changed as Ukraine/China concerns brushed off * Oil falls more than $2 on stocks rise, SPR sale * Gold up 1.3 pct to highest since Sept on China,Ukraine * Copper rebounds but upside seen limited For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234)