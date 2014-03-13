(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)
SYDNEY, March 13 Australian shares climbed on
Thursday, underpinned by a recovery in mining stocks after
metals prices rose, while a robust jobs report provided
additional momentum and lifted the market to session highs.
Australian employment surged by 47,300 in February, the
biggest gain in 13 months and far above forecasts, in a hopeful
sign that the economy is finally starting to generate jobs
again.
"It's quite a good sign and in a sense it's realigning
itself a little bit more with the data flow we've had over the
past two weeks which have been pretty good," said Tom Kennedy,
an economist at JP Morgan.
The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.7 percent or 38.4
points at 5,422.6 as of 0111 GMT. The benchmark fell 0.6 percent
on Wednesday.
The benchmark touched a 5-1/2-year high of 5,462.3 points
on March 7, underpinned by strong corporate earnings, but recent
sessions have seen the market fall in five of the previous 10
sessions.
"Considering the rapid ascent that equity markets have
enjoyed, it's perhaps no surprise that this type of erratic
behaviour would eventuate," Niall King, a sales trader at CMC
Markets, said in a note to clients.
Banking stocks reversed earlier losses after the jobs data.
Westpac Banking Corp added 0.7 percent and Australia
and New Zealand Banking Group rose 0.8 percent.
A recovery in resource stocks also helped buoy the market,
with index heavyweights BHP Billiton Ltd and Rio Tinto
Ltd climbing 1.1 percent and 1.8 percent, respectively.
Iron ore futures steadied after their steepest fall since
2009 earlier this week, while copper's gains were capped on
concerns about China's economy and the tug-of-war between Russia
and the West over Ukraine.
A handful of defensive stocks fell as investors bought into
riskier assets. Consumer retail staple Wesfarmers Ltd
shed 0.6 percent while biotechnology firm CSL Ltd
traded flat.
In a statement on Thursday, German builder Hochtief AG
said it has marginally sweetened a bid to increase its
stake in Australia's biggest builder, Leighton Holdings Ltd
, to about 74 percent from 58.77 percent currently.
Hochtief is now offering A$1.205 billion ($1.08 billion), about
1.6 percent more than the A$1.155 billion it first offered on
Monday. Shares in Leighton slipped 0.6 percent.
Discount retailer the Reject Shop Ltd jumped 5.6
percent after managing director Chris Bryce advised of his
resignation. Last month the company said it had experienced a
poorer-than-expected Christmas trading period, but said it now
remains on track to meet its second half earnings targets.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.1
percent to 5,101.7.
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Chris Gallagher)