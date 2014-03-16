SYDNEY, March 17 Australian shares are set to
fall on Monday on rising tensions between the West and Russia
over the referendum results in Crimea, with commodities prices
continuing to pressure the market on China concerns.
* Local share price index futures were down 0.3
percent, a 22.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close on Friday. The benchmark fell to a one-month
low in the last session.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.3
percent to 5,064.2 in early trade.
* Wall Street ended lower on Friday with all three major
stock indexes down for the week, as concerns over tensions
between Ukraine and Russia escalated ahead of a referendum in
Crimea this weekend.
* Russian state media said Crimeans voted overwhelmingly to
break with Ukraine and join Russia on Sunday, as Kiev accused
Moscow of pouring forces into the peninsula and warned
separatist leaders "the ground will burn under their feet".
* The United States warned Russia on Sunday that Western
sanctions were imminent and Moscow would pay an increasing price
for its military intervention in Ukraine as the White House
rejected a referendum in the Crimea region that it was powerless
to stop.
* Copper rose on Friday but was on track for its biggest
weekly loss in 11 months, with fears about credit problems and
industrial demand in top consumer China capping gains.
* Shanghai steel futures cut losses on Friday but still
posted their largest weekly drop in nearly a year amid slow
Chinese demand that may cut short a swift rebound in spot iron
ore prices.
Iron ore has recovered modestly as some buyers snapped up
cargoes after prices slid. But most of those buyers may have
been traders hoping prices had hit bottom instead of Chinese
steel mills, which remain wary of a further decline in the face
of sluggish steel consumption.{ID:nL3N0MB2CQ]
* Lend Lease Corp Ltd said its unit had been
appointed as preferred tenderer for Northconnex Motorway, which
has a construction budget of A$2.65 billion.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2204 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1841.13 -0.28% -5.210
USD/JPY 101.32 -0.02% -0.020
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.6561 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1385.88 0.30% 4.200
US CRUDE 99.24 0.35% 0.350
DOW JONES 16065.67 -0.27% -43.22
ASIA ADRS 138.67 -0.60% -0.84
-------------------------------------------------------------
