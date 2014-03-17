MELBOURNE, March 18 Australian shares are set to open higher on Tuesday, rebounding off a one-month low with major miners finding support after U.S. manufacturing in February beat forecasts. * Share price index futures rose 0.4 percent to 5,345.0, a 27.4-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark fell 0.2 percent on Monday to 5,317.6. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.3 percent in early trade. * U.S. stocks climbed on Monday, with the S&P 500 bouncing from its worst weekly drop in the past seven, as investors' concerns eased over the situation in Crimea, while economic data indicated the economy was improving after a winter slowdown. * Copper was steady on Monday with buyers attracted by low prices after a sharp drop last week, but persistent concerns about top consumer China's growth outlook meant the metal remained close to the four-year low it hit last week. Gold fell 1.2 percent. * U.S. manufacturing output recorded its largest increase in six months in February and factory activity in New York state expanded early this month, the latest signs that the U.S. economy was gaining momentum after being dampened by severe weather. * The Reserve Bank of Australia is due to release the minutes from its March 4 meeting on Tuesday. That will be closely watched for any commentary on labour market conditions, after Westpac economists on Monday dropped their expectations for any more rate cuts due to a pick-up in jobs. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2113 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1858.83 0.96% 17.700 USD/JPY 101.74 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.6938 -- 0.049 SPOT GOLD 1366.44 -1.11% -15.300 US CRUDE 97.98 -0.92% -0.910 DOW JONES 16247.22 1.13% 181.55 ASIA ADRS 140.14 1.06% 1.47 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St climbs as Ukraine worries ease, data improves * Brent oil falls $2 as Crimea threat eases * Gold drops 1.2 pct, Wall St gains spur profit-taking * Copper steadies, vulnerable to slower growth in China For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234)