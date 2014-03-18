(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)
SYDNEY, March 18 Australian shares rebounded
from one-month lows to add 0.6 percent on Tuesday after Wall St
climbed overnight and major miners found support as copper
steadied.
The 'Big Four' banks all rose, with Australia and New
Zealand Banking Group added 0.8 percent and National
Australia Bank climbed 0.9 percent. Second-tier Bank of
Queensland Ltd was up 1.9 percent at A$12.70 after it
touched a 4-1/2 year high of A$12.80 earlier in the session.
"We think the market is going to go higher, probably led by
the banks over the next four to six weeks," said Shawn Hickman,
managing director at Market Matters in Sydney.
"The banks historically put on five and six percent in March
and April going into the May dividends so we're bullish around
the banks."
The S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 35 points to 5,352.6
by 0114 GMT. The benchmark fell 0.2 percent on Monday to
one-month lows.
The Australian market touched a 5-1/2 year peak of 5,462.3
on March 7 but has since drifted lower as tensions in Ukraine
and weak economic data from China have weighed on sentiment.
A rise in copper prices underpinned miners. Buyers had been
initially attracted by low copper prices after a sharp drop last
week. BHP Billiton Ltd jumped 1.9 percent and Rio
Tinto Ltd gained 1.2 percent.
A handful of defensives also posted gains, Australia's
largest telecommunications provider Telstra Corporation Ltd
added 0.4 percent while consumer staple retailer
Wesfarmers Ltd rose 0.3 percent.
Elsewhere, stocks in the gold sector were on the back foot
as bullion posted a loss of 1.2 percent overnight; Newcrest
Mining Ltd fell 5.1 percent and Beadell Resources Ltd
dropped 5.8 percent
Australia's central bank said on Tuesday recent economic
developments had strengthened its view that interest rates can
remain low for some time to come, citing a pick-up in
consumption and housing that was offset by a still subdued
labour market and slow wage growth.
Department store operator David Jones Ltd added 0.9
percent after saying it has re-appointed management consulting
firm port Jackson Partners Ltd as its strategic adviser to
assess a merger proposal with Myer Holdings Ltd
.
Macquarie Group Ltd rose 0.8 percent as Australia's
top investment bank has agreed to sell its private equity funds
management division to the unit's three managers.
Helping to buoy the local market, U.S. stocks climbed on
Monday with the S&P 500 bouncing from its worst weekly drop in
the past seven as investor concerns eased over the situation in
Crimea, while economic data indicated the economy was improving
after a winter slowdown.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.7
percent to 5,122.6.
