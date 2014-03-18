SYDNEY, March 19 Australian shares are set to
post modest gains on Wednesday following Wall Street after
Russian President Vladimir Putin's latest comments eased
tensions in Ukraine, while an uptick in copper may support
miners.
* Local share price index futures rose 0.3 percent,
an 17.4-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
close. The benchmark climbed by 0.5 percent on Tuesday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index increased by
0.2 percent in early trade.
* U.S. stocks rose for a second straight day on Tuesday,
with the S&P moving within 1 percent of record levels after
comments from Russian President Vladimir Putin eased concerns
that tensions over Ukraine might escalate.
* In an address to the Russian parliament, Putin said Moscow
didn not want Ukraine to be divided further, and that he did not
want to seize more of the country after approving plans to make
Crimea part of Russia following a disputed referendum.
* Copper steadied overnight as fears eased over the possible
winding up of financing deals using the metal as collateral in
China but the country's slowing economy still worried investors
and restrained gains.
* Gold dropped as investors chose riskier assets such as
equities after Putin's comments.
* Department store operator David Jones Ltd will
release its first-half results later in the day.
* Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Ltd said it
has been awarded two projects by Rio Tinto with a combined value
of over A$10 million.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2116 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1872.25 0.72% 13.420
USD/JPY 101.41 -0.01% -0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.6722 -- -0.025
SPOT GOLD 1354.89 -0.84% -11.450
US CRUDE 99.56 1.51% 1.480
DOW JONES 16336.19 0.55% 88.97
ASIA ADRS 140.42 0.20% 0.28
-------------------------------------------------------------
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Mark Heinrich)