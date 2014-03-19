SYDNEY, March 20 - Australian shares are set to open lower
on Thursday, following losses on Wall Street after Federal
Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said the U.S. central bank could
start to raise interest rates early next year.
* Local share price index futures fell 0.6 percent
to 5,324, an 31.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark edged up 0.2 percent on
Wednesday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.3
percent to 5,141.4 in early trade.
* The Federal Reserve will probably end its massive
bond-buying program this coming fall, and could start to raise
interest rates around six months later, Fed Chair Janet Yellen
said on Wednesday.
* U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday after Yellen's comments
raised the possibility of an earlier-than-anticipated increase
in rates.
* London Metal Exchange (LME) copper rose sharply on
Wednesday after the market's drop to its lowest level in more
than 3-1/2 years prompted buying from speculators and consumers.
* Tin mining is set to resume in the United Kingdom some 16
years after the last mine closed, as an Australian-listed
company Wolf Minerals revives a tradition dating back
to the Bronze Age.
* Australia's biggest department store will release its
first-half results on Thursday.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2107 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1860.77 -0.61% -11.480
USD/JPY 102.33 0% 0.000
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.7716 -- 0.093
SPOT GOLD 1329.64 -1.92% -26.000
US CRUDE 100.42 0.72% 0.720
DOW JONES 16222.17 -0.70% -114.02
ASIA ADRS 138.99 -1.02% -1.43
-------------------------------------------------------------
