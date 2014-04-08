SYDNEY, April 8 Australian stocks slipped 0.3 percent on Tuesday morning after another weak session on Wall Street, though broader market losses were contained by firmer metals prices and gains in stocks set to benefit from Canberra's free trade deal with Japan. Banks dragged on the market, with Commonwealth Bank of Australia shedding 0.3 percent and National Australia Bank Ltd declining 0.5 percent. The higher metals prices propped up BHP Billiton Ltd , which climbed 0.3 percent, and Fortescue Metals Group rose 0.8 percent. Blue-chip Rio Tinto Ltd also recovered from earlier losses and was up 0.1 percent after the miner lost a legal fight to expand its Warkworth coal mine in Australia on Monday. Rio says the coal mine was necessary to maintain viability as coal markets weaken. The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 13.9 points to 5,399.8 by 0149 GMT. The benchmark fell 0.2 percent on Monday. A free trade agreement (FTA) between Australia and Japan helped stocks related to beef, dairy, wine and other agriculture products, said Will Cleland, associate director of institutional dealing at PhillipCapital. Tokyo and Canberra clinched a basic trade deal on Monday to cut import tariffs, including a halving of the levy on frozen beef to 19.5 percent with deep cuts in the first year - and an end to an Australian duty on cars. "Iron ore prices have been slightly up, and we've seen this free trade agreement with Japan. That's positive, and you will see agriculture stocks improving a little bit," Cleland said. Australia Agriculture Company Ltd, the biggest listed beef company, jumped 4.5 percent and touched a 14-month high of A$1.32 in morning trade as the FTA is seen boosting beef export to Japan. Treasury Wine Estates rose 5.4 percent, jumping on the prospect of wine export to Japan and on comments from new chief executive Michael Clarke that the company "must take action to reduce overhead expenditure." Taxi fare processor Cabcharge Australia Ltd plunged 7.6 percent to a two-month low, after the New South Wales government proposed to set the service fee at 5 percent and would likely reduce taxi service fee income by A$14 million. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 1.1 percent to 5,022.3. (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)