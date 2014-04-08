SYDNEY, April 9 Australian shares are set to
open higher on Wednesday after two sessions of losses as Wall
Street recovered overnight, while an uptick in gold and takeover
interest in retailer David Jones may also underpin the
market.
* Local share price index futures rose 0.4 percent
to a 17.4-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
close. The benchmark fell 0.1 percent on Tuesday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.4
percent in early trade.
* U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, snapping a three-day losing
streak as investors bought beaten-down social media and Internet
shares.
* David Jones Ltd said it has received a A$4 cash
per share proposal from South Africa's Woolworths. Its
board has recommended the proposal that values the department
store at more than A$2 billion.
* Casino group Melco Crown Entertainment said it is
in partnership negotiations with several Japanese companies,
with chairman James Packer saying investment would total at
least $5 billion.
* Copper slipped from a one-week high on uncertianty about
growth in top metals consumer China and worries that upcoming
trade data may be weak.
* Gold rose 1 percent on a sharply lower dollar and as
renewed tensions between the United States and Russia over
Ukraine burnished bullion's safe-haven appeal.
* The monthly Australia-consumer sentiment report from
Westpac Bank and mortgage lending data from the Australian
Bureau of Statistics are both due later in the day.
* Dart Energy Ltd said it has completed the sale of
its entire interests in Xiushan shale gas project to an existing
partner for a nominal consideration. The company said it has no
residual business activities in Chian.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2258 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1851.96 0.38% 6.920
USD/JPY 101.88 0.09% 0.090
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.6826 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1309.51 0.10% 1.290
US CRUDE 102.31 -0.24% -0.250
DOW JONES 16256.14 0.06% 10.27
ASIA ADRS 141.80 0.29% 0.42
-------------------------------------------------------------
* Wall St snaps 3-day losing streak as tech rebounds
* U.S. crude oil surges 2 pct on weak dollar, technical
trade
* Gold rises as dollar drops, Ukraine tensions rise
* Copper slips from one-week high on China uncertainty
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian
newspapers, double click on
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Pullin)