SYDNEY, April 14 Australian shares are set to slip on Monday, tracking losses on Wall Street with accelerated selling in biotech stocks and with investors set to lock in some profits from the recent rally, as the market cautiously watches for retail sales data out of the United States. * Local share price index futures fell 0.3 percent to 5,406, a 22.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark lost 1 percent to 5,428.6 on Friday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.5 percent to 5,068.3 in early trade. * U.S. stocks slid in a volatile session on Friday, with the Nasdaq closing below the 4,000 mark for the first time since early February. * Nickel hit a 13-month high on Friday as Indonesia's ban on ore exports kept market supplies tight, though risks are rising that lofty prices will encourage buyers to look for cheaper sources of supply. * Glencore Xstrata has sold its interest in the Las Bambas copper mine in Peru to a Chinese consortium led by MMG Ltd in a $6 billion cash deal, making it one of China's largest mining acquisitions in recent years. * Astron Ltd said its subsidiary Donald Mineral Sands Pty Ltd has entered into a framework agreement with the China Machinery Engineering Corporation. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2240 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1815.69 -0.95% -17.390 USD/JPY 101.46 -0.13% -0.130 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.6283 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1326.31 0.65% 8.610 US CRUDE 103.97 0.22% 0.230 DOW JONES 16026.75 -0.89% -143.47 ASIA ADRS 140.22 -0.02% -0.03 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Nasdaq ends below 4,000 for first time since Feb. * U.S. crude nears 6-week high as consumer confidence supports * Palladim jumps to 2011 highs after early buying burst * Nickel at 13-month high, eyes best week since Feb 2013 For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234)