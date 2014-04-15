SYDNEY, April 16 Australian shares look set to
make slim gains on Wednesday morning after Wall Street managed a
better session, though demand may be crimped by weaker metals
prices and slower growth in China.
* Local share price index futures edged up 0.2
percent 5,386, a 2.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX
200 index close. Then benchmark rose 0.6 percent on
Tuesday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.4
percent to 5,096.9 in early trade.
* U.S. stocks ended a volatile session higher on Tuesday,
driven by gains in such blue-chip names as Coca-Cola and Johnson
& Johnson, though persistent weakness in momentum names limited
the Nasdaq's advance.
* Base metals fell on Tuesday, led by nickel, as investors
sold risky assets on worries about demand in top consumer China
and on concern about tensions in Ukraine.
* Gold tumbled about 2 percent on Tuesday on heavy stop-loss
orders placed by momentum traders as prices broke below the key
200-day moving average.
* Challenger Ltd said total group assets and funds
under management at 31 March 2014 was A$49.5 billion, an
increase of 21 percent for the 12 months and 1 percent for the
quarter.
* BHP Billiton and Fortescue Metals Group
report third quarter production on Wednesday.
* China is expected to report its slowest growth in five
years on Wednesday, a Reuters poll shows, with signs of waning
strength in the first quarter of 2014 already prompting
government action to steady the world's second-largest economy.
-----------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:59 GMT ------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET
CHG
S&P 500 1,842.98 0.68% 12.370
USD/JPY 101.84 -0.07% -0.070
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.630 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,302.41 0.03% 0.370
US CRUDE $103.85 0.10% 0.100
DOW JONES 16351.25 0.55%
-67.43
ASIA ADRS 140.90 -0.67% -0.95
-------------------------------------------------------------
* Wall St ends higher as blue chips rally; Intel up late
* Brent oil rises with Ukraine tension; capped by Libya output
* Gold Dives 2 pct on heavy stop-loss orders, technicals
* Nickel falls from 14-month peak; China worry hits
copper
