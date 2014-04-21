SYDNEY, April 22 Australian shares are expected
to come off an Easter holiday break on a firmer footing on
Tuesday morning, helped by gains on Wall Street and a gauge of
future U.S. economic activity showing a pick-up in growth.
* Local share price index futures closed at 5,443
last Thursday, a 11.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX
200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.6 percent last
Thursday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index edged up 0.1
percent to 5,106.2 in early trade.
* U.S. stocks advanced modestly on Monday in subdued trading
as investors showed hesitation in the wake of a strong rally
last week and before a slew of key earnings releases this week.
* Shanghai copper futures were little changed on Monday amid
lean volumes with trading interest thin ahead of the next
reading on top copper user China's factory activity due later in
the week.
* Chinese steel rebar futures dropped for a fifth day on
Monday, reflecting concerns that seasonal demand from the
world's top consumer of the alloy would not be strong enough to
soak up hefty supply.
* Australia's Crown Resorts Ltd is set to bid for a
$2 billion casino complex in Las Vegas, according to media
report, underscoring the Melbourne-based casino operator's
ambition to expand to more markets.
----------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 23:13 GMT
------------------INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,871.89 0.38% 7.040
USD/JPY 102.62 0.01% 0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.715 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,289.14 -0.03% -0.400
US CRUDE $104.29 -0.08% -0.080
DOW JONES 16449.25 0.25% 40.71
ASIA ADRS 142.57 -0.21% -0.30
-------------------------------------------------------------
