SYDNEY, April 22 Australian shares are expected to come off an Easter holiday break on a firmer footing on Tuesday morning, helped by gains on Wall Street and a gauge of future U.S. economic activity showing a pick-up in growth. * Local share price index futures closed at 5,443 last Thursday, a 11.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.6 percent last Thursday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index edged up 0.1 percent to 5,106.2 in early trade. * U.S. stocks advanced modestly on Monday in subdued trading as investors showed hesitation in the wake of a strong rally last week and before a slew of key earnings releases this week. * Shanghai copper futures were little changed on Monday amid lean volumes with trading interest thin ahead of the next reading on top copper user China's factory activity due later in the week. * Chinese steel rebar futures dropped for a fifth day on Monday, reflecting concerns that seasonal demand from the world's top consumer of the alloy would not be strong enough to soak up hefty supply. * Australia's Crown Resorts Ltd is set to bid for a $2 billion casino complex in Las Vegas, according to media report, underscoring the Melbourne-based casino operator's ambition to expand to more markets. ----------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 23:13 GMT ------------------INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,871.89 0.38% 7.040 USD/JPY 102.62 0.01% 0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.715 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,289.14 -0.03% -0.400 US CRUDE $104.29 -0.08% -0.080 DOW JONES 16449.25 0.25% 40.71 ASIA ADRS 142.57 -0.21% -0.30 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St advances; S&P, Nasdaq book fifth straight gain * Oil futures range-bound in low volumes, eyes on Ukraine * Gold falls as ETF outflows weigh; palladium tumbles * Shanghai copper steady, traders eye China PMI