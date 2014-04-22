(Updates to close)
SYDNEY, April 22 Australian shares added 0.5
percent on Tuesday, steered by modest gains on Wall Street and
interest for banking stocks, though volumes were light in an
abbreviated trading week as the Easter holiday leads to Anzac
Day on Friday.
Banks underpinned the market, with Australia and New Zealand
Banking Group climbing 1.2 percent to end at all-time
highs of A$34.28. Westpac Banking Corp added 1 percent
to A$35.29, also a record high.
The S&P/ASX 200 index gained 25.1 points to finish
at 5,479.3, its fourth consecutive session of gains. The
benchmark rose 0.6 percent last Thursday. Markets were closed on
Friday and Monday for Easter.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index finished flat
at 5,104.9.
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)