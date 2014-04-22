Australian shares are set to rise on Wednesday morning,
following gains on Wall Street and ahead of local consumer
inflation data, with investors also awaiting a private survey of
China's manufacturing data.
* Stock index futures rose 0.4 percent to 5,494.0,
a 0.3 percent or 14.7 point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX
200 index. The benchmark rose 0.5 percent on Tuesday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.4
percent to 5,125.7 in early trade.
* U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday as a host of solid earnings
reports, along with strength in the healthcare sector, helped
lift the S&P 500 and Nasdaq to a sixth straight advance.
* Nickel hit a 14-month high on Tuesday as traders digested
Chinese data that showed just how far an Indonesian ban on
exports of unprocessed minerals has tightened market balances.
* Gold miner Newcrest Mining Ltd will report its
March quarter production results on Wednesday.
* HSBC will release its China flash Purchasing Managers'
Index for April on Wednesday. The HSBC PMI has been below 50
since January, suggesting that small Chinese manufacturers have
been struggling this year.
* Australia's quarterly consumer inflation figure is due
later on Wednesday.
----------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:54 GMT ------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,879.55 0.41% 7.660
USD/JPY 102.60 0% 0.000
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.711 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,282.71 -0.02% -0.290
US CRUDE $101.96 0.21% 0.210
DOW JONES 16514.37 0.40% 65.12
ASIA ADRS 142.40 -0.12% -0.17
-------------------------------------------------------------
* Earnings, healthcare give Wall St. 6th straight gain
* Oil falls on expectations of higher US stocks
* Gold hits lowest since Feb on ETF outflows, S&P gains
* Nickel hits 14-month peak on tight supply
(Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Richard Pullin)