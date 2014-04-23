(Updates to close)
SYDNEY, April 23 Australian shares rose 0.7
percent on Wednesday, backed by a lower inflation print for the
first quarter and demand for banks that sent Westpac Banking
Corp and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group to new record
highs.
The major focus for the local market was a surprisingly low
inflation report that greatly lessened the pressure for a hike
in interest rates this year and sent the Australian dollar
sharply lower.
The S&P/ASX 200 index advanced for its fifth
consecutive session of gains, up 38.5 points to close at
5,517.8. It reached a new six-year high of 5,521.4 in the
morning.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.7
percent to 5,142.9.
(Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore
& Shri Navaratnam)