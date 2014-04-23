SYDNEY, April 24 Australian shares are set to
edge up from near six-year highs on Thursday, supported by an
uptick in nickel prices, although investors may stay on the
sidelines ahead of a holiday on Friday and as Wall Street eased
overnight.
* Local share price index futures rose 0.4 percent
to 5529.0, an 11.2-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark rose 0.7 percent on
Wednesday, backed by a lower inflation reading for the first
quarter.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.3
percent in early trade.
* U.S. stocks dipped on Wednesday to snap a six-session
winning streak as gains in Boeing and Gilead were offset by
slides in AT&T and the wider biotech sector.
* Nickel extended its rally on Wednesday to the highest
level in more than 14 months on persistent worries of shortages,
while some other metals dipped after data showed factory
activity shrinking in top consumer China.
* Gold prices edged up, holding above a technical stronghold
at $1,275 an ounce, although the metal is vulnerable to further
losses as investor demand remains slack, analysts said.
* A Transurban-led consortium has agreed a A$7 billion ($6.6
billion) takeover of Queensland Motorways Ltd, Australia's
biggest toll road owner said on Wednesday.
* Atlas Iron Ltd released its March 2014 quarterly
report, maintaining its full year production guidance.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2257 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1875.39 -0.22% -4.160
USD/JPY 102.48 -0.05% -0.050
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.6932 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1283.2 -0.01% -0.090
US CRUDE 101.53 0.09% 0.090
DOW JONES 16501.65 -0.08% -12.72
ASIA ADRS 141.91 -0.34% -0.49
-------------------------------------------------------------
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Pullin)