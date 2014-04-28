UBS, BNP, RBS get subpoenas in U.S. treasuries probe -Bloomberg
May 1 U.S. federal prosecutors have subpoenaed several banks as part of a criminal investigation into possible manipulation of the U.S. Treasuries market, Bloomberg reported on Monday.
SYDNEY, April 28 Australian shares edged 0.1 percent higher on Monday, as gains in banks kept the market afloat, but trading was choppy as declines in U.S. stocks and the deepening crisis in Ukraine made investors cautious.
The S&P/ASX 200 index closed up 5.1 points at 5,536.1, hovering near a six-year high and gaining for the seventh straight session. The benchmark added 0.2 percent last Thursday; markets were closed on Friday for Anzac Day.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index lost 0.7 percent to 5,115.8. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
WASHINGTON, May 1 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday threw out a lower court ruling that had given Miami the green light to pursue lawsuits accusing major banks of predatory mortgage lending to black and Hispanic home buyers, but gave the city another chance to argue its case.