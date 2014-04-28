MELBOURNE, April 29 Australian shares are set to open higher on Tuesday, testing six-year highs on optimism about U.S. growth after March housing numbers beat forecasts, but the top miners may cap gains after iron ore prices slid. * Share price index futures rose 0.4 percent to 5,554.0, a 17.9-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark inched up 0.1 percent on Monday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index ticked up 0.1 percent to 5,123.09 in early trade. * On Wall Street, the S&P 500 ended higher on Monday after a volatile session, as gains in Apple and Pfizer helped offset another round of selling in some high-growth tech shares. * Iron ore prices .IO62-CNI=SI dropped to a seven-week low below $110 a tonne, while nickel, copper and gold prices eased. Nickel retreated as worries abated about the severity of U.S. sanctions against Russia, the world no.2 nickel producer. * Shares in Papua New Guinea oil and gas producer Oil Search Ltd may climb after its partner ExxonMobil Corp announced exports from its PNG LNG (liquefied natural gas) project are due to start in a few weeks, about two months earlier than the market had expected. * Supermarkets-to-coal conglomerate Wesfarmers Ltd is due to report its third-quarter sales on Tuesday. * Whitehaven Coal, which last week cut its production guidance for the 2014 financial year, is due to report its third-quarter production. * Rail and ports operator Asciano Ltd is set to report quarterly volume results ahead of the market opening. * Indophil Resources is due to update the market on plans for its long-delayed Tampakan copper project in the Philippines in a quarterly report. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2236 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1869.43 0.32% 6.030 USD/JPY 102.5 0.02% 0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.7077 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1296.11 0.04% 0.510 US CRUDE 100.85 0.01% 0.010 DOW JONES 16448.74 0.53% 87.28 ASIA ADRS 140.10 -0.07% -0.10 ------------------------------------------------------------- * S&P 500, Dow end up after late rebound * Brent crude tumbles as Libya exports rise * Gold slides below $1,300 after strong US housing data * Nickel slips on "mild" Russia sanctions For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234) (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Jan Paschal)