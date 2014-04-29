(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, April 29 Australian shares reversed early gains and slipped from near six-year highs on Tuesday, as banks were particularly hard hit after several investment firms downgraded their outlooks for key players in the sector.

The S&P/ASX 200 index lost 0.9 percent, or 49.5 points, to 5,486.6 at the close, snapping seven consecutive sessions of gains. The benchmark had earlier touched a near 6-year high of 5,554.5 before sliding to session lows of 5,469.3.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.6 percent or 32.5 points to finish the session at 5,148.3.