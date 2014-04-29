SYDNEY, April 30 Australian shares are set to
rebound modestly on Wednesday after gains on Wall Street
overnight following upbeat earnings, though investors may eye a
batch of quarterly reports from a handful of stocks due later in
the day.
* Local share price index futures rose 0.3 percent,
a 19-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
close. The benchmark fell 0.9 percent on Tuesday, snapping seven
consecutive sessions of gains.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 1
percent in early trade.
* U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, boosted by upbeat results
from companies including Merck & Co and a rebound in Facebook
and other high-growth shares.
* Copper dipped on Tuesday as investors held back ahead of a
U.S. central bank meeting and after further signs of slower
growth in top metals consumer China. Gold rose slightly but
remained below $1,300 an ounce.
* Brambles Ltd issued its FY 2014 third-quarter
trading update, saying sales revenue for the 9 months ended
March 2014 was up 6 percent, and expects growth of about 7
percent in FY 2014.
* Insurance Australia Group Ltd has agreed to a
request from the New Zealand Commerce Commission for an
additional week to consider a planned acquisition of Wesfarmers'
Lumley Insurance business in New Zealand.
* Elsewhere, Woolworths Ltd is due to report its
third quarter sales results, Origin Energy Ltd will
release its quarterly production report and Stockland Ltd
will issues its Q3 market update.
------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2301 GMT -----------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,878.33 0.48% 8.900
USD/JPY 102.62 0.01% 0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.6968 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1,295.12 -0.07% -0.860
US CRUDE 100.69 -0.58% -0.590
DOW JONES 16,535.37 0.53% 86.63
ASIA ADRS 140.77 0.48% 0.67
----------------------------------------------------------------
(Reporting by Thuy Ong, editing by G Crosse)