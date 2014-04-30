(Updates to close)
SYDNEY, April 30 Australian shares finished a
tick higher in choppy trade on Wednesday, restrained by banks
and index heavyweight Woolworths, though gains on Wall Street
overnight and a recovery in miners helped keep the market
afloat.
The S&P/ASX 200 index added 2.5 points at the close
of trade, ending up 1.7 percent for the month of April. The
benchmark lost 0.9 percent on Tuesday, snapping seven
consecutive sessions of gains.
Consumer retail staple Woolworths Ltd plumbed 1.9
percent.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index climbed 1.6
percent to finish at 5,232.7 to all-time highs, underpinned by
an improving economy. The NZX 50 added 1.8 percent for the
month.
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)