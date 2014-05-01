SYDNEY May 2 Australian shares are set to open
with a positive tone, supported by a better-than-expected result
by top investment bank Macquarie, although investors may
exercise caution ahead of a key U.S. jobs report.
* Macquarie Group Ltd posted a 56 percent rise in
half-year profits, boosted by a strong performance by its
market-facing business.
* Local share price index futures added 0.2
percent, but were still at a 2.8-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell
0.7 percent on Thursday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.1
percent in early trade.
* The S&P 500 ended nearly flat on Thursday as investors
paused ahead of the jobs report, although gains in Internet
shares helped lift the Nasdaq
* Aluminium fell to a one-month low, and copper dropped to
its lowest in two-weeks following disappointing data on factory
activity in top consumer China and after the U.S. central bank
withdrew more monetary stimulus. Gold fell around one percent in
thin trade.
* An impasse between Rio Tinto and the
Mongolian government over a giant copper mine in the country
should be resolved by September, with underground mining
beginning within two years, a government official told Reuters.
* Recall Holdings Ltd has acquired Citistorage LLC
for A$47.2 million, which will be funded from cash and exisiting
facilities.
* The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC)
have started proceedings against Actrol Parts Pty Ltd, Reece
Australia Ltd, relating to alleged conduct prior to
Actrol's acquisition by Reece.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2302 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1883.68 -0.01% -0.270
USD/JPY 102.3 -0.02% -0.020
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.6133 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1283.91 0.03% 0.420
US CRUDE 99.3 -0.12% -0.120
DOW JONES 16558.87 -0.13% -21.97
ASIA ADRS 141.71 0.38% 0.54
-------------------------------------------------------------
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Pullin)