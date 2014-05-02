(Updates to close)

SYDNEY May 2 Australian shares added 0.2 percent on Friday in a session characterised by tentativeness before a key U.S. jobs report, though gains in the financial sector and Treasury Wine helped keep the market afloat.

The S&P/ASX 200 index added 9.3 points to 5,458.1 at the close of trade. The benchmark lost 1.3 percent for the week, snapping 6 consecutive weeks of gains, the longest streak since August 2013.

Treasury Wine Estates Ltd jumped 6.5 percent after reports French company Pernod Ricard was interested in buying its troubled U.S. assets.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.5 percent or 23.7 points to finish the session at 5,232.9. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)