SYDNEY May 5 Australian shares are seen muted
in early trade after U.S. markets eased and as investors remain
cautious over tensions in Ukraine, although a robust result from
index-heavyweight Westpac and an uptick in gold may buoy the
market.
* Australia's Westpac Banking Corp said its
first-half cash profit rose 8 percent to a record high, beating
expectations, thanks to solid growth in lending and a fall in
bad debts.
* Local share price index futures rose 0.1 percent,
but were at a 4.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark added 0.2 percent on Friday,
but lost 1.3 percent for the week, snapping 6 consecurive weeks
of gains, the longest streak since August 2013.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.3
percent in early trade.
* U.S. stocks eased on Friday as concerns about more
violence in Ukraine prompted profit-taking ahead of the weekend
and offset optimism about the fastest job growth in more than
two years.
* Pro-Russian militants stormed a Ukrainian police station
in Odessa on Sunday and freed nearly 70 fellow activists as the
country's leaders lamented a police force they said was widely
undermined by graft or collaboration with separatists.
* Copper ended higher but was set to log its biggest weekly
loss in seven after the United States' decision this week to
further trim its stimulus program, which has provided commodity
markets with liquidity.
* Gold rose more than 1 percent, its biggest daily gain in
two months as rising geopolitical tensions and heavy
short-covering helped bullion reverse an initial sharp sell-off
after mixed U.S. job data.
* China's Baoshan Iron and Steel Co Ltd and
Australia's Aurizon Holdings Ltd launched a A$1.14
billion takeover bid for Australian iron ore developer Aquila
Resources Ltd, Aurizon said on Monday.
* Monthly consumer inflation data from TDSecurities and
Melbourne Institute, ANZ job advertisements, and monthly
building approvals data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics
are all due later in the day.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2302 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1881.14 -0.13% -2.540
USD/JPY 102.23 0.05% 0.050
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.5861 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1300.14 0.02% 0.320
US CRUDE 99.75 -0.01% -0.010
DOW JONES 16512.89 -0.28% -45.98
ASIA ADRS 142.35 0.45% 0.64
-------------------------------------------------------------
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Pullin)