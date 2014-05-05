Australian shares are set to edge up on Tuesday, led by modest
gains on on Wall Street and firmer copper and iron ore prices,
while investors await trade data and a central bank decision on
interest rates.
* Local share price index futures rose 0.2 percent
to 5,465.0, a 2.8-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark eked out a slim 0.1 percent
rise on Monday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.3
percent to 5,183.0 in early trade.
* U.S. stocks ended slightly higher as data showed strength
in the services sector and Apple shares rose above $600 for the
first time since late 2012
* Shanghai copper edged up on Monday to near its highest in
two months, supported by steady local demand as markets returned
from a two-day holiday and tracking gains in London copper
prices that climbed on hopes of the U.S. economy gaining speed.
* Chinese iron ore and steel futures rose on Monday after a
steep sell-off last week, but concerns about swollen raw
material iron ore stocks in ports, tight credit and a weak
outlook for steel product demand kept investors on edge.
* Australia's central bank is almost certain to maintain a
neutral policy bias this week with a batch of data likely to
point to an economy that is picking up speed, uncomfortable
reading for a government preparing voters for a tough federal
budget.
* Australian department store David Jones Ltd said
on Tuesday its third-quarter sales rose 4.1 percent to A$407.2
million, with comparable sales up 2.4 percent.
* Rare earth producer Lynas Corp Ltd said it would
undertake a fully underwritten share purchase plan to raise a
minimum of A$30 million together with a placement to raise up to
A$10 million.
* Chinese jobs website operator Zhaopin Ltd, controlled by
Australia's SEEK Ltd, filed with U.S. regulators to
raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering of
American depositary shares.
* Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Ltd has completed a
capital raising of A$230 million at a price of A$10.85 per
share, which would be used to fund the acquisition of Rural
Finance Corporation of Victoria.
* Investors will also watch for Australia's trade balance
for March.
-----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 23:11 GMT ------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,884.66 0.19% 3.520
USD/JPY 102.13 0% 0.000
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.606 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,309.79 0.02% 0.290
US CRUDE $99.42 -0.06% -0.060
DOW JONES 16530.55 0.11% 17.66
ASIA ADRS 141.94 -0.28% -0.41
-------------------------------------------------------------
* Wall St ends up as ISM data upbeat; Apple above $600
* Brent down over $1 on China worries; gasoline prices drop
* Gold reaches 3-week high on rising Ukraine tensions
* Shanghai copper edges up to near 2-month top after holiday
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian
newspapers, double click on
(Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471
4234)
(Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Richard Pullin)