SYDNEY May 7 Australian stocks are set for a
weak start on Wednesday, tracking a fall on Wall Street and on
uncertainty over metals demand.
* Local share price index futures fell 0.5 percent
to 5,447.0, a 34.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark rose 0.4 percent on Tuesday
underpinned by gains in banks and consumer shares.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.4
percent to 5,153.3 in early trade.
* U.S. stocks fell broadly on Tuesday, closing at session
lows, with AIG pulling financial shares lower after
disappointing earnings and as a slide in Twitter took down other
names in the technology and internet space.
* Nickel rebounded on Tuesday after two days of losses as
worries persisted about supply from Russia and Indonesia, while
stainless steel buyers also fuelled the rally.
* Shanghai steel rebar futures came off the day's highs to
end nearly flat on Tuesday, reflecting uncertainty over whether
seasonal demand will pick up strongly with China's economy on
shaky ground.
* Shopping mall giant Westfield Group said late on
Tuesday it would improve the terms of its merger for
shareholders of Westfield Retail Trust by A$300
million.
* Australian packaging group Amcor Ltd on Wednesday
announced the acquisition of Indonesian flexible packaging
company Bella prima Packaging for A$27 million.
* Australia will release retail sales data later on the day.
-------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 23:04 GMT ------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,867.63 -0.51% -9.540
USD/JPY 101.68 0.01% 0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.759 -- -0.007
SPOT GOLD $1,308.10 -3.06% -41.240
US CRUDE $99.84 -0.19% 0.340
DOW JONES 16351.25 -0.41% -67.43
ASIA ADRS 141.93 -0.92% -1.32
-------------------------------------------------------------
