SYDNEY, May 9 Australian shares are expected to
open on a tentative footing on Friday after a flat finish on
Wall Street, with investors likely to remain cautious ahead of
China inflation data and a quarterly policy statement from the
Reserve Bank of Australia.
* Local share price index futures rose 1 point to
5,450, a 17 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
close. The benchmark rose 41 points on Thursday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.8
percent to 5,156.9 in early trade.
* U.S. stocks were mixed with gains in internet stocks
offset by losses in energy and utility sectors.
* Nickel hit its strongest levels in more than two years as
industrial consumers scrambled to secure supplies and
speculators extended their buying spree after Vale halted its
Goro nickel operations in New Caledonia.
* Shares of Envestra could rise after companies
controlled by Li Ka-shing launched an unsolicited $1.8 billion
takeover offer. This trumps an earlier offer from Australian
Pipeline Ltd which already owns a third of Envestra.
* China inflation data (CPI & PPI) will be released around
0130 GMT -- any unexpected acceleration in price pressure could
be negative for market sentiment. China is Australia's biggest
export market.
* The Reserve Bank of Australia quarterly policy statement
is due at 0130GMT, with markets keeping an eye on inflation and
growth forecasts.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2238 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1875.63 -0.14% -2.580
USD/JPY 101.63 -0.02% -0.020
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.6107 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1289.76 0.06% 0.760
US CRUDE 100.27 0.01% 0.010
DOW JONES 16550.97 0.20% 32.43
ASIA ADRS 141.54 0.28% 0.39
-------------------------------------------------------------
