* Benchmark index falls on mining stocks
* Investors cautious ahead of budget on Tuesday
* Gas distributor Envestra jumps on takeover bid
By Thuy Ong
SYDNEY, May 9 Australian shares slipped 0.4
percent on Friday morning, hurt by losses in mining stocks and
as investors braced for next week's government budget, which is
widely expected to unveil a series of spending cuts.
Envestra Ltd was the highlight of the morning
session. The stock soared 17.9 percent to all-time highs of
A$1.33 as companies controlled by Li Ka-shing launched an
unsolicited $1.8 billion takeover offer to other shareholders in
the Australian gas distributor, trumping an earlier offer from
Australian Pipeline Ltd.
Overall, however, sentiment was undermined by a flat
performance on Wall Street overnight, and tensions in the
Ukraine.
The S&P/ASX 200 index lost 21.1 points to 5,455.7
by 0230 GMT and is on track to end flat for the week. The
benchmark climbed 0.8 percent on Thursday.
The benchmark hit a near six-year high of 5,554.5 on April
29, but has since drifted lower as investors have booked profits
and kept to the sidelines over worries about Ukraine.
"There's always going to be concerns about the budget and
this week was a big week in terms of event data," said Kara
Ordway, market maker and trader at City Index, adding that
retail clients were shorting big name banks.
Australia's coalition government will on Tuesday hand down
its first budget since winning the election in September, and
has already flagged a series of spending cuts.
Risking criticism of breaking a promise of no new taxes, a
temporary "deficit levy" of 1-2 pct for upper-income earners is
on the cards. A rise in fuel taxes is also reportedly being
considered.
The resources sector was the main drag on the market, as
Chinese iron ore futures fell for a second day to a six-week low
on reduced buying interest from steel mills in top consumer
China due to tight credit and high port stockpiles.
BHP Billiton Ltd slipped 0.8 percent, while Rio
Tinto Ltd fell 0.6 percent.
China's consumer inflation was subdued in April as growth in
food prices moderated, though producer prices fell for a 26th
straight month, underlining slow growth in the world's
second-largest economy. The data was largely in line and was
shrugged off by investors.
Among the 'Big Four' banks, Commonwealth Bank of Australia
and Westpac Banking Corp edged 0.2 percent
higher, while Australia and New Zealand Banking Group
lost 2.8 percent as it traded ex-dividend.
The three banks had touched all-time highs in the past few
weeks.
A handful of defensives also traded higher. Blood products
maker CSL Ltd rose 0.3 percent while Sonic Healthcare
Ltd added 0.5 percent.
Elsewhere, Australia's central bank said record low interest
rates are likely to be needed for some time yet as there should
be spare capacity in the economy for the next couple of years.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.2
percent or 11.5 points to 5,150.0.
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)