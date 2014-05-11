SYDNEY, May 12 Australian shares are set to open
on a cautious note on Monday despite gains on Wall Street where
the Dow edged up to a record high, with local attention on the
coalition government's first federal budget.
* Local share price index futures were at 5,455, a
5.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
close. The benchmark dipped 15.9 points to 5,460.8 on Friday.
* The conservative coalition government of Prime Minister
Tony Abbott will hand down its first budget on Tuesday, with big
spending cuts forecast, along with tax hikes and spending on
infrastructure.
* Coca-Cola Amatil said it plans to reorganise its
Australian beverage business after completing the first phase of
a strategic review.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 7.3
points to 5,159.9 in early trade.
* IBM helped push the Dow Jones to a record high on Friday,
although trading was generally lacklustre. The index ended 0.2
percent higher on the day and 0.4 percent higher on the week.
* A sharp rise in the U.S. dollar pushed down gold, which
notched its second consecutive weekly drop.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2247 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1878.48 0.15% 2.850
USD/JPY 101.82 -0.03% -0.030
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.6233 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1286.1 -0.23% -2.920
US CRUDE 100.05 0.06% 0.060
DOW JONES 16583.34 0.20% 32.37
ASIA ADRS 141.93 0.28% 0.39
-------------------------------------------------------------
* Dow ends at record high; Apple drags S&P 500, Nasdag
* U.S. crude edged lower in range bound trade
* Gold down for week on dollar rise, Fed; Platinum drops
* Nickel highest since Feb 2012 on supply concerns
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian
(Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Richard Pullin)