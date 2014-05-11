SYDNEY, May 12 Australian shares are set to open on a cautious note on Monday despite gains on Wall Street where the Dow edged up to a record high, with local attention on the coalition government's first federal budget. * Local share price index futures were at 5,455, a 5.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark dipped 15.9 points to 5,460.8 on Friday. * The conservative coalition government of Prime Minister Tony Abbott will hand down its first budget on Tuesday, with big spending cuts forecast, along with tax hikes and spending on infrastructure. * Coca-Cola Amatil said it plans to reorganise its Australian beverage business after completing the first phase of a strategic review. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 7.3 points to 5,159.9 in early trade. * IBM helped push the Dow Jones to a record high on Friday, although trading was generally lacklustre. The index ended 0.2 percent higher on the day and 0.4 percent higher on the week. * A sharp rise in the U.S. dollar pushed down gold, which notched its second consecutive weekly drop. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2247 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1878.48 0.15% 2.850 USD/JPY 101.82 -0.03% -0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.6233 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1286.1 -0.23% -2.920 US CRUDE 100.05 0.06% 0.060 DOW JONES 16583.34 0.20% 32.37 ASIA ADRS 141.93 0.28% 0.39 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Dow ends at record high; Apple drags S&P 500, Nasdag * U.S. crude edged lower in range bound trade * Gold down for week on dollar rise, Fed; Platinum drops * Nickel highest since Feb 2012 on supply concerns For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Richard Pullin)