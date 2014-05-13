MELBOURNE, May 14 Australian stocks are set to
open roughly unchanged as investors digest the conservative
Australian government's tough first budget, but may get a boost
from a strong quarterly result for top bank Commonwealth Bank of
Australia.
* Investors will gauge the economic impact of the budget,
which includes a deficit levy, higher fuel taxes and a fee for
all doctor's visits from July 2015 to help return the budget to
surplus within a decade.
* Share price index futures inched up 1 point to
5,488.0, but that was a 10.2-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark rose 0.9 percent on
Tuesday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.1
percent to 5,204.8 in early trade.
* Commonwealth Bank of Australia on Wednesday
reported a 16 percent rise in cash earnings to about A$2.2
billion for the March quarter, bolstered by revenue growth and
cost cuts.
* On Wall Street, the Dow and the S&P 500 eked out record
closing highs again on Tuesday, while the Nasdaq resumed its
recent slide, dragged down by shares of Cisco.
* Mining stocks may slip after gold dipped 0.1 percent,
nickel prices came off after touching a fresh 27-month high, and
copper dipped on data from top metals consumer China data
pointing to weak economic activity.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2224 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1897.45 0.04% 0.800
USD/JPY 102.26 0.01% 0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.6107 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1293.79 0.08% 1.050
US CRUDE 101.89 0.19% 0.190
DOW JONES 16715.44 0.12% 19.97
ASIA ADRS 144.29 0.48% 0.69
-------------------------------------------------------------
* Dow, S&P 500 end at record highs again; Nasdaq slips
* U.S. crude hits 2-week highs on perceived stock draws
* Platinum, palladium rise on supply fears; gold eases
* Nickel hits fresh 27-month peak; copper down
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian
newspapers, double click on
(Editing by Richard Pullin)