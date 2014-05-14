SYDNEY, May 14 Australian shares fell 0.2 percent on Wednesday morning, with healthcare firms tumbling after the government's budget proposed trimming healthcare funding among a range of spending cuts, while a handful of big-cap banks traded ex-dividend. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grabbed the early spotlight, climbing 0.6 percent to a record high of A$80.41, after reporting a 16 percent rise in March quarter cash earnings, bolstered by revenue growth and cost cuts. The banking sector has been a key driver of the market in recent months thanks to record-breaking profits and high dividends. Over the past few weeks, however, analysts' downgrades have weighed on some of the major players. On Wednesday, Westpac Banking Corp and National Australia Bank dropped after going ex-dividend, down 2.5 percent and 2.8 percent respectively. Macquarie Group fell 1.2 percent. The S&P/ASX 200 index lost 12.8 points to 5,485.4 by 0200 GMT. The benchmark rose 0.9 percent on Tuesday. Healthcare stocks took a hammering after the conservative government's first budget handed down on Tuesday targeted cuts in funding for the sector along with several other proposals to reduce spending. "Obviously the implication is for the healthcare space. The sector is lagging today," said Simon Twiss, dealer at Arnhem Investment Management. Primary Health Car Ltd plunged 5.7 percent, and Sonic Healthcare Ltd dropped 4.4 percent, the worst performers in the index. Japara Healthcare Ltd was on a trading halt pending analysis of the impact of the 2014 budget. The budget included plans for a deficit levy, higher fuel taxes and a fee for all doctor's visits from July 2015 to help return to a surplus within a decade. While the budget proposals came in largely as expected, a contractionary fiscal policy aimed at slashing the deficit has caused some discomfort, said Commonwealth Securities analyst Tom Piotrowski. "In general terms the market has tended to shrug its shoulders," he said. "The most concerning for stocks was the extent to which spending would be curtailed." Big miners were mixed in the morning trade, with BHP Billiton Ltd up 0.6 percent and Rio Tinto Ltd down 0.4 percent. Earthmoving equipment provider Emeco Holdings Ltd fell 4.9 percent after it decided to exit Indonesian business, resulting in pre-tax charges of A$41 million for the second half in 2014. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.1 percent to 5,206.3. (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)