BRIEF-Trading in Akbank resumed after 10 pct sharp rise in stock price
* Istanbul Stock Exchange suspended trading in shares of Akbank after stock price increases suddenly by 10 percent
SYDNEY May 16 Australian shares are set to open lower on Friday, tracking Wall Street's pull-back from record highs, as investors eye potential risks offshore in the absence of any big local drivers.
* Local share price index futures fell 0.5 percent to 5,496.0, a 14.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.3 percent on Thursday to hit a two-week high.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.4 percent in early trade.
* U.S. stocks fell on Thursday, giving the Dow and the S&P 500 their worst declines in more than a month, as small-cap shares extended their retreat and Wal-Mart results disappointed.
* Nickel prices recouped some losses on Thursday, paring an earlier 10 percent fall as investors seized the opportunity to jump back into a market, where there are expectations of future gains as supply shortages become more severe.
* Wilmar International and First Pacific Co have sweetened a deal to take over Goodman Fielder Ltd , after the Australian food firm rejected the initial bid as too low last month.
* Santos Ltd will hold its annual general meeting on Friday.
---------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 23:06 GMT ------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,870.85 -0.94% -17.680 USD/JPY 101.52 -0.04% -0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.496 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,296.10 0.01% 0.100 US CRUDE $101.60 0.10% 0.100 DOW JONES 16446.81 -1.01% -167.16 ASIA ADRS 143.04 -0.57% -0.82 -------------------------------------------------------------
* Wall St falls for 2nd day; small caps slide again * Brent rises at June contract expiration, U.S. crude falls * Gold drops 0.9 pct on technicals, bright US economic data * Nickel recoups some losses after falling 10 pct
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Richard Pullin)
* Istanbul Stock Exchange suspended trading in shares of Akbank after stock price increases suddenly by 10 percent
* New dividend is an increase of 5.3 percent compared to a common stock dividend of $0.19 per share declared in same period in prior year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)