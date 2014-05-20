SYDNEY May 21 Australian shares are set to fall
on Tuesday following offshore losses overnight and as iron ore
prices slipped further, while investors will keep an eye on
consumer sentiment data due out later after a tough federal
budget.
* Local share price index futures slipped 0.4
percent, a 13.4 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark added 0.2 percent on Tuesday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.2
percent in early trade.
* U.S. stocks fell in a broad selloff on Tuesday, with major
indexes hitting session lows in afternoon trading, led by losses
in the retail sector after disappointing results from Staples
and TJX Companies.
* Chinese iron ore futures fell for a third straight day to
a fresh low and spot prices fell further below $100 a tonne on
weak buying from steel mills in top consumer China.
* Nickel lurched 3 percent lower while copper dipped as
persistent concerns about weak Chinese growth outweighed a tight
physical market.
* Teekay Shipping took part in Australian
government-sponsored mediation talks to avert industrial action
by tugboat operators that could halt a quarter of global
seaborne iron ore exports.
* A consumer sentiment survey from Westpac Bank and the
Melbourne Institute, and quarterly wage inflation data from the
Australian Bureau of Statistics are both due out later on
Wednesday.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2256 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1872.83 -0.65% -12.250
USD/JPY 101.32 0.01% 0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.5142 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1294.3 0.04% 0.500
US CRUDE 102.9 0.56% 0.570
DOW JONES 16374.31 -0.83% -137.55
ASIA ADRS 141.71 -1.05% -1.50
-------------------------------------------------------------
* Retail stocks lead selloff on Wall St after earnings
* Brent rises on Libya, pulls U.S. oil up despite stocks
* Platinum firms on strike action, gold holds near
$1,290/oz
* Nickel slides more than 3 pct on speculators, copper
dips
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian
newspapers, double click on
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Pullin)