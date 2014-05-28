SYDNEY May 29 Australian shares are seen
slipping on Thursday after falls on Wall Street overnight, while
miners could be hit as iron ore prices fell to a fresh 20-month
low and bullion prices hit near 4-month lows.
* Local share price index futures fell 0.2 percent,
a 3.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
close. The benchmark added 0.3 percent on Wednesday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.1
percent in early trade.
* The S&P 500 snapped a four-session winning streak on
Wednesday to end just shy of a third straight record closing
high.
* Iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI
fell to $96.80. Iron ore prices have lost nearly 28 percent so
far this year.
* Gold prices fell to their lowest in nearly 4 months,
extending the previous session's two-percent sell-off as the
dollar rallied against the euro and stock markets held near
recent record highs.
* Copper prices hovered near three-month highs, underpinned
by optimism about the outlook for demand from top consumer
China.
* Australia's opposition Labor Party said two contentious
taxes on mining and carbon emissions introduced during its years
in power would likely be repealed this year.
* Some of China's biggest property developers will compete
against Australian gaming giants for casino licences in
Queensland, boosting the government's plans to turn the popular
tourist destination into a haven for big-spending Chinese
gamblers.
* Rio Tinto Ltd has appointed Michael L'Estrange as
a non-executive director from 1 September.
* Business capital expenditure data from the Australian
Bureau of Statistics, and a new home sales report from the
Housing Industry Association are both due out later in the day.
* Westfield Group will hold its annual meeting in
Sydney.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2257 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1909.78 -0.11% -2.130
USD/JPY 101.77 -0.06% -0.060
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.4449 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1259.19 0.08% 1.050
US CRUDE 103 0.27% 0.280
DOW JONES 16633.18 -0.25% -42.32
ASIA ADRS 144.60 -0.19% -0.27
-------------------------------------------------------------
* S&P 500 falls shy of a record, breaks four days of gains
* U.S. oil falls more than $1 on expected inventory build
* Gold drops to near 4-month low as dollar up, equities
firm
* Copper up on China demand hopes, trades near 3-month
highs
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Pullin)