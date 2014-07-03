SYDNEY, July 4 Australian shares are set to
extend gains on Friday after Wall Street notched up more records
on stronger than expected U.S. jobs data, driving the Dow over
17,000 for the first time.
The mood was buoyant in global markets with a key volatility
measure, the VIX index, falling to 10.32 - its lowest
since 28 February 2007, suggesting further upside for riskier
assets on the day.
* Local share price index futures jumped 27 points
or 0.5 percent to 5,480, an 11.2-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark gained
35 points or 0.66 percent on Thursday to close at 5,491.2.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 4.87
points to 5,162.5 in early trade.
* U.S. stocks ended with multiple records at close on
Thursday, with the Dow topping 17,000 for the first time on a
much stronger-than-expected June jobs report.
* The U.S. economy added 288,000 jobs in June, racing past
the 212,000 that economists had expected. The U.S. unemployment
rate fell to 6.1 percent, the lowest since September 2008,
confirming expectations that the economy bounced back in the
second quarter after a dismal start to the year.
* Gold slipped after the robust payrolls data fueled
expectations U.S. interest rates could rise earlier than
expected.
* Australian salary packaging company Smartgroup has its
sharemarket debut after aiming to raise A$112.7 million by
selling a 68 percent stake in the company
* Luci Ellis, RBA's head of financial stability dept will
speak at the 2014 Economic and Social Outlook Conference in
Melbourne.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2234 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1985.44 0.55% 10.820
USD/JPY 102.2 0.02% 0.020
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.6411 -- #N/A
SPOT GOLD 1319.41 -0.01% -0.080
US CRUDE 104.07 0.01% 0.010
DOW JONES 17068.26 0.54% 92.02
ASIA ADRS 153.11 0.26% 0.40
-------------------------------------------------------------
