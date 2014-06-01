SYDNEY, June 2 Australian shares are set for a
muted start on Monday as a fall in iron ore and a weaker gold
price offset gains on Wall Street, while investors will eye a
raft of local data due out later.
* Local share price index futures fell 0.1 percent,
but were at a 2.5 point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark lost 0.5 percent on Friday
and eked out a gain of 0.1 percent for May.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.1
percent in early trade.
* The Dow and the S&P 500 edged up to end at record highs on
Friday, wrapping up four straight months of gains, after mixed
economic data gave investors little reason to rush into stocks.
* Iron ore fell 4 percent on Friday to $91.80
.IO62-CNI=SI. The raw material fell for a sixth straight month
in May in its longest losing streak on record, due to hefty
supplies.
* Copper prices dipped, but headed for their biggest monthly
gain since December, underpinned by recovering demand from top
consumer China, while nickel rebounded after four days of losses
on persistent concerns about a supply shortage. Gold fell almost
1 percent to a near four-month low.
* Building permits, business inventories, and corporate
profits are due out from the Australian Bureau of Statistics. A
manufacturing index from Australian Industry Group and TD
Securities and Melbourne Institute's monthly inflation gauge is
also due out on Monday.
* Australian airlines forced to cancel flights due to a
volcanic ash cloud from Indonesia's Sangeang Api volcano resumed
flying on Sunday as the plume cleared.
* Balamara Resources Ltd said it has secured an
investment in the Nowa Ruda coking coal project in Poland.
* REA Group Ltd has appointed Tracey Fellows as
CEO, replacing Peter Tonagh.
* Sai Global Ltd said it has been approached by a
number of parties expressing interest in its business.
* RCG Corp Ltd says its expects its FY 2014 EBITDA
growth to be in the range of 10 percent to 12 percent.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2301 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1923.57 0.18% 3.540
USD/JPY 101.79 0.01% 0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.475 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1247.59 -0.25% -3.100
US CRUDE 102.92 0.20% 0.210
DOW JONES 16717.17 0.11% 18.43
ASIA ADRS 144.74 -0.48% -0.70
-------------------------------------------------------------
* Dow, S&P 500 end at record highs after data
* Oil falls at month's end, but rises in May on supply
worries
* Gold falls to near 4-month low; posts sharp weekly
drop
* Copper set for biggest monthly gain since Dec, nickel
rebounds
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian
newspapers, double click on
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Pullin)