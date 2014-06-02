SYDNEY, June 3 Australian shares are set to open modestly higher on Tuesday as the Dow and S&P 500 ended at another record high, while investors will watch for Chinese manufacturing data and local retail sales figures due later.

* Local share price index futures rose 0.1 percent, a 13.5-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.5 percent on Monday.

* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.1 percent in early trade.

* The Dow and S&P 500 finished at record highs again on Monday after a closely watched read on U.S. manufacturing was revised to show more strength than initially indicated.

* Copper rose after its biggest monthly gain this year in May, helped by dwindling stocks, seasonal buying interest in top consumer China and positive Chinese factory data. Gold prices edged lower for a fifth day in a row.

* Iron ore fell for a sixth straight month in May in its longest losing streak on record, with hefty supply pushing prices to their lowest since September 2012 on Friday.

* Australian buyout firm Pacific Equity Partners is considering the future of a A$1.1 billion takeover proposal for compliance company SAI Global Ltd after the target said it would publish information for other potential buyers, a source told Reuters.

* Growthpoint Properties Australia Ltd said it has made a NSW acquisition, to be funded by an equity raising of A$80 million to A$125 million.

* Investors will closely watch the Chinese HSBC Manufacturing PMI at 0145 GMT. China is Australia's largest export market.

* Retail sales data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics is due at 0130 GMT, while the outcome of the Reserve Bank of Australia's monthly policy meeting is due at 0430 GMT. All 27 economists polled by Reuters see the RBA keeping the cash rate on hold at a record low of 2.5 percent. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2259 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1924.97 0.07% 1.400 USD/JPY 102.38 0.02% 0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.5267 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1244.21 0.02% 0.210 US CRUDE 102.61 0.14% 0.140 DOW JONES 16743.63 0.16% 26.46 ASIA ADRS 145.83 0.75% 1.09 -------------------------------------------------------------

* Dow, S&P end at records; Apple, Google drag on Nasdaq * Brent, U.S. crude slip on dollar strength, ample supply * Gold hits 4-month low, longest losing streak in 7 months * Copper lifted by strong Chinese factory data, falling stocks

For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Pullin)