* ASX 200 slips for second session to lowest in nearly 2
weeks
* Upbeat GDP figures boost market from session lows
* Housing sector buoys market, boosted on takeover offer for
Australand
By Thuy Ong and Naomi Tajitsu
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, June 4 Australian shares
slipped 0.4 percent on Wednesday to a near 2-week low, driven by
losses across the financial sector and a drop among miners as
iron ore prices continued to fall - although upbeat GDP numbers
helped lift the market from session lows.
Australia's gross domestic product was 3.5 percent higher in
the first quarter than the year before, a marked pick-up from
the 2013 trough of 2.1 percent as booming resource exports and
spending by households helped offset a big drag from
inventories, lifting the benchmark from session lows of 5,455.0.
The 'Big Four' banks all fell, with top lender Commonwealth
Bank of Australia fell 0.6 percent, while third-largest
lender Australia and New Zealand Banking Group dropped
0.7 percent as it traded ex-dividend.
"My view in the market is that things have run up very high
and people are taking some money off the top", said Lucinda
Chan, division director at Macquarie Bank in Sydney.
"The period of instability is still in people's minds, there
are signs of improvement here and there, but not enough in
reference particularly to the labour market."
The S&P/ASX 200 index lost 21.5 points to 5,458.2 by
0201 GMT, to a near two-week low. The benchmark fell 0.7 percent
on Tuesday.
Housing sector stocks buoyed the broader market, with
Stockland Corp Ltd gaining 1.8 percent to its highest
since November, at A$4.02.
Australand Property Group shares bounced 5.9
percent to A$4.56, a near six-year high, after the company said
it received a A$2.6 billion takeover offer from Singapore real
estate firm Frasers Centrepoint Ltd, narrowly trumping
a bid by Stockland.
Devine Ltd rocketed 12.9 percent to A$0.79, its
highest since mid-February, after lifting its full year
guidance, saying it expects profits between A$12 million and
A$14 million.
Chinese steel futures dropped for a fourth session to hit an
all-time low on Tuesday, reflecting pressure on demand from a
weak property sector and abundant supply as markets reopened
after a holiday weekend.
Miners continued their downward spiral, with BHP Billiton
Ltd losing 0.8 percent and Rio Tinto Ltd
slipping 0.4 percent. World no.4 iron ore miner Fortescue Metals
Group dipped 0.2 percent.
Australia's Westfield Group added 0.9 percent after
asking shareholders for a second time to back a plan to split
the business along geographic lines. Westfield Retail Trust
climbed 1.7 percent
Rubik Financial Ltd jumped 12 percent to all-time
highs of A$0.56 after acquiring Stargate Information Systems Pty
Ltd and saying it has executed a binding agreement to acquire
Infinitive Pty Ltd.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX-50 index slipped 2.07
points to 5,162.04. Losses were led by communication tools
manufacturer Diligent Board Member Services Inc., which
fell 2.4 percent to NZ$4.1 to match a seven-week low hit last
week.
Further losses in the index were limited by gains in gold
producer OceanaGold Corporation, which rose 5 percent
to extend gains on the back of a positive outlook forecast
issued last week.
(Editing by Eric Meijer)