SYDNEY, June 5 Australian shares are seen
steadying on Thursday as Wall Street crawled higher overnight
with the S&P 500 ending at another record, although resource
stocks may come under pressure on weaker metal prices.
* Local share price index futures added 0.2
percent, a 9.2-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
close. The benchmark lost 0.6 percent on Wednesday to
sit at a near two-week low.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was flat in
early trade.
* U.S. stocks edged up overnight with the S&P 500 ending at
a new record as investors brushed off weaker-than-expected labor
market data and focused on an acceleration in services-sector
growth.
* Copper dropped to a three-week low, in its biggest one-day
fall since mid-April, on jitters about the impact on financing
deals from a probe at a Chinese port.
* Chinese iron ore futures edged higher as investors took
advantage of battered prices to buy the steelmaking raw
material, and futures in Singapore rose for a third session.
* Gold slipped as investors fretted over the possiblity of
an upcoming European Central Bank rate cut and uncertainties
over key U.S. jobs data due later this week.
* Australia's largest listed agribusiness GrainCorp
said it will invest A$200 million into its country grain storage
network.
* Trade balance data from the Australian Bureau of
Statistics and Chinese HSBC Services PMI are both due out later
in the day.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2300 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1927.88 0.19% 3.640
USD/JPY 102.69 -0.04% -0.040
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.6058 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1243.5 0.06% 0.700
US CRUDE 102.22 -0.41% -0.420
DOW JONES 16737.53 0.09% 15.19
ASIA ADRS 145.46 -0.35% -0.51
-------------------------------------------------------------
* S&P ends at new record on strong services sector growth
data
* Oil Drops back on hopes for an easing of Ukraine
tension
* Gold falls ahead of ECB policy meeting, jobs data
* Copper falls to three-week low on worries about
Chinese
