SYDNEY, June 5 Australian shares lost 0.2
percent on Thursday, as bluechip banks dragged on the index in a
session characterised by caution ahead of expected easing steps
from the European Central Bank.
Shares in in Australian media monitoring company iSentia
Group Ltd jumped 19 percent to A$2.43 on their market
debut.
The S&P/ASX 200 index slipped 7.9 points to 5,436.9
at the close of trade, to its lowest point in two weeks. The
benchmark fell 0.6 percent on Wednesday.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index finished flat
at 5,159.5.
