SYDNEY Aug 26 Australian shares are likely to
rise modestly after the S&P 500 closed at record highs, but
resources stocks may underperform as benchmark spot iron ore
prices remained locked near the year's lows.
* Local share price index futures climbed 0.1
percent to 5,604.0, but was a 30.9-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.
* The benchmark lost 0.2 percent on Monday, snapping seven
consecutive sessions of gains, its longest streak since
mid-July.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was flat at
5,182.8 in early trade.
* The S&P 500 was unable to hold the 2,000 mark after moving
above the milestone level for the first time on Monday, but
still managed to close at a record high, buoyed by financials
and biotechnology stocks.
* Benchmark spot iron ore is now trading close to this
year's low of $89 a tonne and a further decline would take it to
its weakest since September 2012, as top, low-cost miners lift
output even more in a bid to take out smaller producers.
* Senex Energy Ltd reported full year gross profit
of A$89.1 million, up 27 percent.
* Specialty Fashion Group Ltd said its full year
profit after tax was down 3.8 percent to A$12.5
million.
* Pacific Brands Ltd reported a full year net loss
of A$224.5 million versus a profit of A$73.8 million last year,
and said it expects a "continuation of challenging and variable
market conditions for FY15".
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2310 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1997.92 0.48% 9.520
USD/JPY 104.04 0.01% 0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.3838 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1275.94 -0.03% -0.400
US CRUDE 93.41 0.06% 0.060
DOW JONES 17076.87 0.44% 75.65
ASIA ADRS 154.13 0.31% 0.48
-------------------------------------------------------------
* S&P 500 sets record high but fails to hold 2,000 mark
* U.S. crude edges lower in light trading on weak economic
data
* Gold eases toward 2-month low on stronger dollar,
equities
* Shanghai copper hits highest since early July as consumers
restock
