REFILE-BRIEF-Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate's Q1 net profit up 12.2 pct y/y
April 23 Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate Group Co Ltd
SYDNEY Aug 27 Australian shares are seen edging higher on Wednesday after firmer U.S. data pushed the S&P 500 above 2,000 for the first time, with local attention on a raft of earnings results.
* Local share price index futures rose 0.2 percent to 5,605.0, but were at a 32.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark eked out a gain of 0.1 percent on Tuesday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.2 percent in early trade.
* U.S. stocks edged higher on Tuesday to lift the S&P 500 just a hair above the 2,000 mark, its first close above that milestone, after data that pointed to a brighter future for the economy.
* Spot iron ore prices hit their lowest since September 2012 as swelling supplies weighed, while China's Dalian iron ore futures rebounded after a six-day slide that dragged the price down to the lowest level since last year's launch.
* BC Iron Ltd said its full year net profit after tax was A$73.7 million, up 51 percent.
* Flight Centre Travel Group Ltd reported its full year net profit after tax of A$206.9 million versus A$246.1 million last year. The company also said it is investing in UK-based Topdeck tours in a deal that values Topdeck at GBP 21.8 million.
* Boral Ltd said it swung to an annual net profit, but missed estimates, led by a recovery in construction activity and lower losses at its U.S. business.
* Lend Lease Corp Ltd said its annual net profit jumped 50 percent, meeting recently upgraded company forecasts, as it benefited from the sale of its stake in a UK shopping centre.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2312 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2000.02 0.11% 2.100 USD/JPY 104.08 0.03% 0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.398 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1280.1 -0.04% -0.540 US CRUDE 93.82 -0.04% -0.040 DOW JONES 17106.70 0.17% 29.83 ASIA ADRS 154.16 0.02% 0.03 -------------------------------------------------------------
* S&P 500 scores first close above 2,000; data helps * U.S. crude rises on supportive data, Brent slips * Gold gains as dollar rally stalls, geopolitical risks buoy * Aluminium hits 18-month peak, metals lifted on EU stimulus hopes
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Pullin)
April 23 Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate Group Co Ltd
ZURICH, April 23 Credit Suisse will not decide on how it wants to raise fresh capital until after this week's annual general meeting, SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday.