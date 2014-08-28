UPDATE 3-ECB rate setters vow to keep money taps open as French vote looms
* Villeroy, Praet and Coeure signal policy not about to change
(Updates to close)
SYDNEY Aug 28 Australian shares fell 0.5 percent on Thursday as persistent weakness in iron ore prices hit miners, though a jump in Qantas helped bolster investor sentiment.
Australia's national carrier Qantas Airways Ltd soared 7 percent to A$1.385, its highest since early June.
The S&P/ASX 200 index dipped 26.8 points to 5,624.4 at the close of trade. The index added 0.2 percent on Wednesday, closing at a six-year high.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.1 percent or 6.2 points to finish the session at 5,237.5. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
* Villeroy, Praet and Coeure signal policy not about to change
WASHINGTON, April 19 Wells Fargo & Co and its U.S. bank regulator discussed complaints of high-pressure sales tactics as early as 2010 but officials took no action for years, according to the regulator's review of the scandal.