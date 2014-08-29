(Updates to close)

SYDNEY Aug 29 - Australian shares were mostly unchanged on Friday with consumer staples and miners tugging the market lower in choppy month-end trade.

The S&P/ASX 200 index finished effectively flat at 5,625.90 on Friday after falling 0.5 percent on Thursday. It broke a two-week winning streak to fall 0.35 percent on the week.

The index fell 0.13 percent in August, after last month posting its highest percentage gain in a year.

New Zealand's NZX 50 index fell 0.27 percent or 14.21 points to finish the session at 5,223.30. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Eric Meijer)