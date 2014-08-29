BRIEF-Hometown Bankshares reports Q1 earnings per share $0.13
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
(Updates to close)
SYDNEY Aug 29 - Australian shares were mostly unchanged on Friday with consumer staples and miners tugging the market lower in choppy month-end trade.
The S&P/ASX 200 index finished effectively flat at 5,625.90 on Friday after falling 0.5 percent on Thursday. It broke a two-week winning streak to fall 0.35 percent on the week.
The index fell 0.13 percent in August, after last month posting its highest percentage gain in a year.
New Zealand's NZX 50 index fell 0.27 percent or 14.21 points to finish the session at 5,223.30. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Eric Meijer)
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
* dgap-news: aves one ag: acquisitions form the basis of a marked improvement in revenues and profitability in the course of the ongoing 2017 financial year