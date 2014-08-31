Australian shares are likely to trade slightly lower on Monday as investors take a subdued lead from Wall St and wait for a series of key economic announcements expected this week. *Local share price index futures were trading at 5613 before the open, a 13-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close on Friday. It broke a two-week winning streak to fall 0.35 percent on the week. *New Zealand's NZX 50 index fell 0.12 percent or 6.43 points to 5,216.87 in early trade. *United States stocks closed out a strong month on a quiet note on Friday, with the S&P 500 posting a modest gain to close at a new record as the latest positive data helped extend a rally that had been briefly threatened by overseas concerns. *Concerns about Ukraine pushed up metals and oil prices with fears that the growing political crisis engulfing the country may hamper global demand for commodities. *Russian President Vladimir Putin called for talks on southern and eastern Ukraine as Europe and the United States prepared further possible sanctions aimed at curbing Russian involvement in the Ukraine war. *Australia's Reserve Bank is expected to keep the official interest rate at a record low following its monthly board meeting on Tuesday. Investors will also be watching its commentary for signs the low interest rate environment is encouraging more business investment. *Australian quarterly GDP figures due out on Wednesday will also give investors a lead, now that most companies have announced full-year earnings reports. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2253 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2003.37 0.33% 6.630 USD/JPY 104.09 0.04% 0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.3448 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1286.06 -0.08% -1.010 US CRUDE 95.78 -0.19% -0.180 DOW JONES 17098.45 0.11% 18.88 ASIA ADRS 154.08 0.34% 0.52 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St * Oil * Gold * Copper For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Editing by Sandra Maler)