* ASX flat as geopolitical tensions hurt sentiment
* 93 shares higher vs 90 shares lower, 17 flat
By Swati Pandey and Gyles Beckford
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, Sept 2 Australian shares were
little changed on Tuesday in listless trading, lacking cues from
U.S. markets and awaiting the central bank's monthly policy
meeting.
Geopolitical tensions, slowing manufacturing in the euro
zone and stagnating factory activity in several key countries
weighed on sentiment.
The Reserve Bank of Australia's meeting will draw interest
with the focus on whether the central bank will retain its
commitment to keep interest rates low for a while. The cash rate
is expected to stay steady at 2.5 percent.
The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 5.37 points, or 0.1
percent, to 5,635.2 points by 0200 GMT. It was in negative
tettitory until solid house-approvals data and
better-than-expected balance of payments numbers.
The benchmark was little changed on Monday, closing up 0.07
percent.
"Our market lacks a bit of guidance because the U.S. market
wasn't open but people are concerned about the geopolitical
issues out there," said Angus Gluskie, portfolio manager at
White Funds Management, which manages more than $350 million.
Wall Street was closed on Monday for a public holiday.
Weak iron ore prices, down almost 35 percent this year, hit
stocks in the resource sector. BHP Billiton Ltd lost
0.3 percent and Rio Tinto Ltd 0.8 percent.
Financials were also weak. The major four banks - National
Australia Bank, Commonwealth Bank of Australia
, Westpac Banking Corp and Australia and New
Zealand Banking Group Ltd - were all down.
Origin Energy Ltd gained 2.6 percent while
Australia's top oil and gas producer Woodside Petroleum Ltd
added 0.6 percent. AGL Energy was among the
top losers in the index, dropping 3.2 percent.
Telecommunications companies Telstra Corporation Ltd
and TPG Telecom were both up about 1 percent.
New Zealand stocks were marginally lower, with the benchmark
NZX-50 index down 0.1 percent to 5,207.46 in lacklustre
trading.
Of the leading stocks, Fletcher Building Ltd and
telephone company Spark Ltd each shed a few cents
offsetting a 1.3 percent lift for casino operator Sky City
Entertainment. which hit a five-week high.
Clothing retailer Hallenstein Glasson Ltd continued
to rebound from last week's five-month low, gaining a further
3.2 percent, albeit on low volume.
