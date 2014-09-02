MELBOURNE, Sept 3 Australian shares were set to
open flat on Wednesday, with the major miners likely to stall
any gains with iron ore prices approaching a five-year low amid
a supply glut.
* Local share price index futures inched up 3
points to 5,649.0, to sit at a 9.5-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark rose 0.5
percent on Tuesday, its biggest gain in two weeks.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.1
percent to 5,216.5 in early trade. Department store operator
Kirkaldie and Stains rose 2.4 percent after flagging it
expects to post a narrower pre-tax loss in its retail operations
than a year ago.
* U.S. stocks ended mostly lower on Tuesday, retreating from
records set the previous month, as falling crude oil prices
dragged energy shares down and offset strong manufacturing data.
* Metals prices rose on Tuesday, with copper up 0.5 percent,
zinc climbing to a four-week high and aluminium nearing an
18-month peak, driven by momentum-based speculators and
computer-driven funds.
* Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd may
come under pressure after Morgan Stanley downgraded its rating
on the stock to underweight from equal-weight. The broker at the
same time raised its rating on National Australia Bank
to equal-weight from underweight, and cut its price targets on
Westpac Banking Corp and Commonwealth Bank of Australia
.
* Rare earths miner Lynas Corp may rise on
Wednesday after it secured a full operating license from the
Malaysian government on Tuesday for its processing plant in
Kuantan, ahead of the expiry of its temporary licence.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2240 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 2002.28 -0.05% -1.090
USD/JPY 105.11 0.04% 0.040
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.4229 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1266.16 0.06% 0.760
US CRUDE 93.12 0.26% 0.240
DOW JONES 17067.56 -0.18% -30.89
ASIA ADRS 155.28 0.78% 1.20
-------------------------------------------------------------
* Wall St ends mixed, energy shares fall
* Brent oil sinks to 16-month low on demand fears
* Gold slides 1.7 pct on dollar rally, technical selling
* Zinc hits 4-week peak, aluminium up as funds buy
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian
newspapers, double click on
(Compiled by Sonali Paul; Editing by David Gregorio)