MELBOURNE, Sept 3 Australian shares were set to open flat on Wednesday, with the major miners likely to stall any gains with iron ore prices approaching a five-year low amid a supply glut. * Local share price index futures inched up 3 points to 5,649.0, to sit at a 9.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark rose 0.5 percent on Tuesday, its biggest gain in two weeks. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.1 percent to 5,216.5 in early trade. Department store operator Kirkaldie and Stains rose 2.4 percent after flagging it expects to post a narrower pre-tax loss in its retail operations than a year ago. * U.S. stocks ended mostly lower on Tuesday, retreating from records set the previous month, as falling crude oil prices dragged energy shares down and offset strong manufacturing data. * Metals prices rose on Tuesday, with copper up 0.5 percent, zinc climbing to a four-week high and aluminium nearing an 18-month peak, driven by momentum-based speculators and computer-driven funds. * Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd may come under pressure after Morgan Stanley downgraded its rating on the stock to underweight from equal-weight. The broker at the same time raised its rating on National Australia Bank to equal-weight from underweight, and cut its price targets on Westpac Banking Corp and Commonwealth Bank of Australia . * Rare earths miner Lynas Corp may rise on Wednesday after it secured a full operating license from the Malaysian government on Tuesday for its processing plant in Kuantan, ahead of the expiry of its temporary licence. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2240 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2002.28 -0.05% -1.090 USD/JPY 105.11 0.04% 0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.4229 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1266.16 0.06% 0.760 US CRUDE 93.12 0.26% 0.240 DOW JONES 17067.56 -0.18% -30.89 ASIA ADRS 155.28 0.78% 1.20 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St ends mixed, energy shares fall * Brent oil sinks to 16-month low on demand fears * Gold slides 1.7 pct on dollar rally, technical selling * Zinc hits 4-week peak, aluminium up as funds buy For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Compiled by Sonali Paul; Editing by David Gregorio)